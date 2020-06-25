All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5642 West 78th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5642 West 78th Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:23 AM

5642 West 78th Street

5642 West 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5642 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 blocks west of the 405 Freeway on and off ramps yet isolated from the sound because of the slope of the land. The street is only one block long so there is very little traffic. The living room & dining room ceilings are bordered with a wide crown molding and the double pane windows and sliding glass door come with screens. The wood burning fireplace has a large sandstone hearth with large wooden mantle. The touch screen gas heater thermostat can be programmed to turn on & off automatically at different times on different days of the week. The bathroom has a ceiling heat lamp & its own separate programmable thermostat for the under-tile floor warmer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5642 West 78th Street have any available units?
5642 West 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5642 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5642 West 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5642 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5642 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5642 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 5642 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5642 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5642 West 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5642 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 5642 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5642 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 5642 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5642 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5642 West 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5642 West 78th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5642 West 78th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College