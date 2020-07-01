564 North Ardmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

$2295 / 2x2 + 2 PARKING SPACIOUS! FRESH & BRIGHT! FREE?GORGEOUS SUNSETS!

Spectacular Hollywood Hills View! (Hollywood/Koreatown Adj.)

OPEN SATURDAY 11:30 - 4:00 pm.

OPEN SUNDAY: 1:00 - 4:00 pm

Call: 310.351.9864 (7 Days)

Terrific 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2nd Floor Apartment with balcony, and view of the Hollywood Hills. Plenty of room to relax or entertain friends, in this spacious & bright apartment in quiet building.



Kitchen: New Stainless/Black 5-Burner Stove with Gridle; New Stainless Hood Extractor Fan; New Stainless Refrigerator; New Stainless Dishwasher; Garbage Disposer.

Bathrooms: New Modern Stainless & Glass Light Fixtures, New Sinks, New Stainless Faucets; Like New Mirrored Medicine Cabinets

New Kitchen & Bathroom Linoleum Tiles

Apartment Completely Re-Painted.

Good Condition Mini Blinds Throughout

Loads of Cabinet Space



9 Unit, 2-story, gated contemporary building

2 Designated Parking Spaces

Intercom entry

No smoking Unit & Building

No Satellite Dishes

NO AirBnd or Subleasing

One year Lease Agreement

Credit Check Required/ No Evictions



Convenient to Paramount Studios, Raleigh Studios, Sunset Gower Studios. Picnic at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery where Cinespia Movie Screenings are held. There is a variety of restaurants, cafes, bars & movie theaters in the area & we are close to Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Sunset Junction, Larchmonnt Village & West Hollywood & a 5 minute drive takes you to LA City College (LACC) & there is easy access to the 101 Freeway.