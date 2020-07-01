All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 564 North Ardmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
564 North Ardmore Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:48 AM

564 North Ardmore Avenue

564 North Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

564 North Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
$2295 / 2x2 + 2 PARKING SPACIOUS! FRESH & BRIGHT! FREE?GORGEOUS SUNSETS!
Spectacular Hollywood Hills View! (Hollywood/Koreatown Adj.)
________________________________________
OPEN SATURDAY 11:30 - 4:00 pm.
OPEN SUNDAY: 1:00 - 4:00 pm
Call: 310.351.9864 (7 Days)
Appointmens Call: 310.351.9864

Terrific 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2nd Floor Apartment with balcony, and view of the Hollywood Hills. Plenty of room to relax or entertain friends, in this spacious & bright apartment in quiet building.

Kitchen: New Stainless/Black 5-Burner Stove with Gridle; New Stainless Hood Extractor Fan; New Stainless Refrigerator; New Stainless Dishwasher; Garbage Disposer.
Bathrooms: New Modern Stainless & Glass Light Fixtures, New Sinks, New Stainless Faucets; Like New Mirrored Medicine Cabinets
New Kitchen & Bathroom Linoleum Tiles
Apartment Completely Re-Painted.
Good Condition Mini Blinds Throughout
Loads of Cabinet Space

9 Unit, 2-story, gated contemporary building
2 Designated Parking Spaces
Intercom entry
No smoking Unit & Building
No Satellite Dishes
NO AirBnd or Subleasing
One year Lease Agreement
Credit Check Required/ No Evictions

Convenient to Paramount Studios, Raleigh Studios, Sunset Gower Studios. Picnic at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery where Cinespia Movie Screenings are held. There is a variety of restaurants, cafes, bars & movie theaters in the area & we are close to Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Sunset Junction, Larchmonnt Village & West Hollywood & a 5 minute drive takes you to LA City College (LACC) & there is easy access to the 101 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 North Ardmore Avenue have any available units?
564 North Ardmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 North Ardmore Avenue have?
Some of 564 North Ardmore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 North Ardmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
564 North Ardmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 North Ardmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 564 North Ardmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 564 North Ardmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 564 North Ardmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 564 North Ardmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 North Ardmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 North Ardmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 564 North Ardmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 564 North Ardmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 564 North Ardmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 564 North Ardmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 North Ardmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College