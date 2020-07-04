5638 Craner Avenue

Amenities

This newly built Luxurious Home comes Completely Furnished inclusive of all amenities or can be delivered vacant for lower negotiated lease amount! Style & Sophistication abound throughout this 4 bed/3 bath home in walking distance to NoHo Arts District & Park, restaurants, public transportation, and freeways. All Samsung, Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances are included with lease. You'll love the open floorplan with adjoining living, dining & kitchen with gorgeous Quartz countertops and waterfall eat-up bar. Wood laminate flooring throughout and natural woodgrain shiplap adorns the walls adding an organic, timeless feature. This well, thought-out home is perfect for a large family or professional roommates looking for areas of privacy. There is a bedroom & full bathroom on the main floor which could be great for those overnight guests and/or older parents. Extra capacity LG Washer & Dryer located upstairs is also included. The Master Suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and balcony. Two parking spots are included with lease agreement. This home is small Pooch Friendly. YOU MUST SEE IT! Hurry and submit your application before it’s gone! Home is turnkey & ready for move-in before Christmas. Please note: There are two detached single family residences on the lot, and this home is the front unit. (Please do not disturb tenants & Photos were taken 2018 & may not reflect current furnishings).