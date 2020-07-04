All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5638 Craner Avenue
5638 Craner Avenue

5638 Craner Avenue
Location

5638 Craner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This newly built Luxurious Home comes Completely Furnished inclusive of all amenities or can be delivered vacant for lower negotiated lease amount! Style & Sophistication abound throughout this 4 bed/3 bath home in walking distance to NoHo Arts District & Park, restaurants, public transportation, and freeways. All Samsung, Energy-Efficient Kitchen Appliances are included with lease. You'll love the open floorplan with adjoining living, dining & kitchen with gorgeous Quartz countertops and waterfall eat-up bar. Wood laminate flooring throughout and natural woodgrain shiplap adorns the walls adding an organic, timeless feature. This well, thought-out home is perfect for a large family or professional roommates looking for areas of privacy. There is a bedroom & full bathroom on the main floor which could be great for those overnight guests and/or older parents. Extra capacity LG Washer & Dryer located upstairs is also included. The Master Suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and balcony. Two parking spots are included with lease agreement. This home is small Pooch Friendly. YOU MUST SEE IT! Hurry and submit your application before it’s gone! Home is turnkey & ready for move-in before Christmas. Please note: There are two detached single family residences on the lot, and this home is the front unit. (Please do not disturb tenants & Photos were taken 2018 & may not reflect current furnishings).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 Craner Avenue have any available units?
5638 Craner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5638 Craner Avenue have?
Some of 5638 Craner Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 Craner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5638 Craner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 Craner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5638 Craner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5638 Craner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5638 Craner Avenue offers parking.
Does 5638 Craner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5638 Craner Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 Craner Avenue have a pool?
No, 5638 Craner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5638 Craner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5638 Craner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 Craner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5638 Craner Avenue has units with dishwashers.

