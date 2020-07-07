All apartments in Los Angeles
5625 Farmdale Avenue #2
5625 Farmdale Avenue #2

5625 Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Farmdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
This location is a commuters DREAM. Just a few blocks from the Metro and close to the 134 &; 170 freeways, you can almost teleport yourself anywhere you?d like to go. Plus, you are moments from the NoHo Arts District and the soon to be completed NoHo West mixed use space. You will have your pick of grocery stores, movie theaters, shops and restaurants! The main living space is open concept living at its finest; complete with a fireplace, plenty of space for your favorite sectional, and open to the the fabulously updated kitchen. It?s the perfect spot for entertaining or relaxing the day away by the fire with a good book. Speaking of the kitchen, I bet you can?t wait to utilize all of the amazing kitchen stainless steel appliances: stove/oven, fridge, microwave, and the best part? it comes with a dishwasher! The stairs lead up to the three bedrooms, which are all full of storage, and the updated bathrooms that feel spa-like and fancy! The property has everything you could ever need including: high efficiency washer and dryer, Central A/C and heat, and two subterranean parking spaces... I see you checking of your \'must have\' boxes and yes, this is the place for you! The outdoor space is out of this world. Not only do you have three balconies, you also have a rooftop deck right off the third floor. It?s the perfect spot for your potted succulents to thrive and Pinterest worthy gatherings to be enjoyed. It won\'t last long so make it yours today! FEATURESBuilt in 2009 3 Story Townhouse 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Central AC/heat Gas Fireplace Recessed lighting throughout Stainless steel appliances: Stove/Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave Laminate Flooring in the main living space New Carpet in bedrooms and on stairs Washer/ Dryer in Unit Subterranean parking - 2 spots DETAILSAvailable July 1st Tenant pays gas and electric, Landlord pays other Utilities 2 Parking Spaces Pets considered with additional deposit and increased pet rent of $50/mo. Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approva

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 have any available units?
5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 have?
Some of 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 Farmdale Avenue #2 has units with dishwashers.

