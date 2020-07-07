5625 Farmdale Avenue #2

Amenities

This location is a commuters DREAM. Just a few blocks from the Metro and close to the 134 &; 170 freeways, you can almost teleport yourself anywhere you?d like to go. Plus, you are moments from the NoHo Arts District and the soon to be completed NoHo West mixed use space. You will have your pick of grocery stores, movie theaters, shops and restaurants! The main living space is open concept living at its finest; complete with a fireplace, plenty of space for your favorite sectional, and open to the the fabulously updated kitchen. It?s the perfect spot for entertaining or relaxing the day away by the fire with a good book. Speaking of the kitchen, I bet you can?t wait to utilize all of the amazing kitchen stainless steel appliances: stove/oven, fridge, microwave, and the best part? it comes with a dishwasher! The stairs lead up to the three bedrooms, which are all full of storage, and the updated bathrooms that feel spa-like and fancy! The property has everything you could ever need including: high efficiency washer and dryer, Central A/C and heat, and two subterranean parking spaces... I see you checking of your \'must have\' boxes and yes, this is the place for you! The outdoor space is out of this world. Not only do you have three balconies, you also have a rooftop deck right off the third floor. It?s the perfect spot for your potted succulents to thrive and Pinterest worthy gatherings to be enjoyed. It won\'t last long so make it yours today! FEATURESBuilt in 2009 3 Story Townhouse 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Central AC/heat Gas Fireplace Recessed lighting throughout Stainless steel appliances: Stove/Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave Laminate Flooring in the main living space New Carpet in bedrooms and on stairs Washer/ Dryer in Unit Subterranean parking - 2 spots DETAILSAvailable July 1st Tenant pays gas and electric, Landlord pays other Utilities 2 Parking Spaces Pets considered with additional deposit and increased pet rent of $50/mo. Deposit and 1st Month Due at Lease Signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of Approva