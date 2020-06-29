5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Perfectly designed, 3 bed, 3 bath single-level condo in the Metro Building! A great location overlooking tranquil, professionally landscaped, lush courtyard. One of the largest single-level condo floor plans in Playa Vista!



Move into the finest living environment in LA. Gorgeous new hardwood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace, Travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms plus more! Gourmet chef's kitchen with high-end designer upgraded stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. Romantic master suite w/ a lovely outdoor patio. Enormous master bath, elegant dual sinks with separate vanities, and a huge master closet. Large open living room leads to a second patio.



The Metro also boasts separate hot tubs and cold tubs as well as an indoor lounge area. Near Beaches, Schools, Gyms, Tennis, Basketball, Soccer, Library, Restaurants.



Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Underground garage is available, with 2 parking spots.



Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



The propertys Bikescore is 82/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Spyglass Park, Vista Park, and Sunset Park.



