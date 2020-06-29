All apartments in Los Angeles
5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221

5625 South Crescent Park West · No Longer Available
Location

5625 South Crescent Park West, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Perfectly designed, 3 bed, 3 bath single-level condo in the Metro Building! A great location overlooking tranquil, professionally landscaped, lush courtyard. One of the largest single-level condo floor plans in Playa Vista!

Move into the finest living environment in LA. Gorgeous new hardwood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace, Travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms plus more! Gourmet chef's kitchen with high-end designer upgraded stainless steel appliances and new granite countertops. Romantic master suite w/ a lovely outdoor patio. Enormous master bath, elegant dual sinks with separate vanities, and a huge master closet. Large open living room leads to a second patio.

The Metro also boasts separate hot tubs and cold tubs as well as an indoor lounge area. Near Beaches, Schools, Gyms, Tennis, Basketball, Soccer, Library, Restaurants.

Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, trash, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Underground garage is available, with 2 parking spots.

Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

The propertys Bikescore is 82/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Spyglass Park, Vista Park, and Sunset Park.

(RLNE5393345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have any available units?
5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have?
Some of 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 is pet friendly.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 offer parking?
Yes, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 offers parking.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have a pool?
No, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have accessible units?
No, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 Crescent Park W Unit 221 has units with dishwashers.
