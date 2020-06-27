5613 Virginia Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About the Unit:

- Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Stove & Fridge Included

-Brand new Kitchen Counter tops

-Ample Closet Space with built-in vanity

-Large Windows with tons of bright natural light streaming in

-Laundry On Site

-Street Parking Only



About the Building/Location:

-Private Living Environment

-Centrally Located

-Great Friendly Neighbors



Details/Logistics:

Monthly Rent:$1,650.00

Security Deposit:$1,650.00

Pet Deposit:$250.00

Application Fee:$35 per application

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4460399)