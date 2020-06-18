All apartments in Los Angeles
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile

Open Now until 6pm
5550 Wilshire Blvd · (323) 306-3937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1318 sqft

Unit 533 · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This pet-friendly community caters to a range of activities and luxuries. Relax pool-side in a resort-style cabana, get your daily workout in our multi-level fitness facility or warm up on a cool night by our fire pit. Screen a film in our movie theater, enjoy the panoramic views on our outdoor terraces, or listen to music with a drink in our private lounge with kitchen/bar, video screens and sound system. 5550 Wilshire has something to offer for everyone. Our luxury condo-style living with unbelievable sturdy construction allows you to reap the benefits of city living without the city noise. Along with modern amenities, 5550 Wilshire has the excitement of sitting on iconic Miracle Mile with a wealth of museums, shopping, dining and attractions within walking distance, making it not just an address, but a destination.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per home
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 100 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile have any available units?
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile has 6 units available starting at $2,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile have?
Some of 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile offers parking.
Does 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile has a pool.
Does 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile have accessible units?
No, 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile has units with dishwashers.
