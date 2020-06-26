All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

554 RADCLIFFE Avenue

554 Radcliffe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

554 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa with expansive views. Enjoy the prestigious Pacific Palisades lifestyle living. Situated in one of Temescal Canyon's bluffs most coveted neighborhoods, only minutes to village, hiking trial, and beach. This 6 bedroom, 6.5 baths custom-built manor offers spectacular views from every room. The exquisite master suite with separate his and her walk-in closets/bathrooms, with master balcony overlooks expansive Santa Monica mountain & ocean views. The top roof deck boasts amazing ocean views. A spacious gourmet kitchen is endowed with top-of-the-line appliances & a breakfast bar. Elegant living room, formal dining room, 4 fireplaces, and a guest open directly to the tranquil back yard. Plus separate maid full court area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue have any available units?
554 RADCLIFFE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue have?
Some of 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
554 RADCLIFFE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue offers parking.
Does 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue have a pool?
No, 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 RADCLIFFE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
