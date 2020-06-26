554 RADCLIFFE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa with expansive views. Enjoy the prestigious Pacific Palisades lifestyle living. Situated in one of Temescal Canyon's bluffs most coveted neighborhoods, only minutes to village, hiking trial, and beach. This 6 bedroom, 6.5 baths custom-built manor offers spectacular views from every room. The exquisite master suite with separate his and her walk-in closets/bathrooms, with master balcony overlooks expansive Santa Monica mountain & ocean views. The top roof deck boasts amazing ocean views. A spacious gourmet kitchen is endowed with top-of-the-line appliances & a breakfast bar. Elegant living room, formal dining room, 4 fireplaces, and a guest open directly to the tranquil back yard. Plus separate maid full court area.