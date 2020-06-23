Rent Calculator
5531 Bluebell Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM
5531 Bluebell Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5531 Bluebell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5531 Bluebell Avenue have any available units?
5531 Bluebell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5531 Bluebell Avenue have?
Some of 5531 Bluebell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5531 Bluebell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Bluebell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Bluebell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5531 Bluebell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5531 Bluebell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5531 Bluebell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5531 Bluebell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Bluebell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Bluebell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5531 Bluebell Avenue has a pool.
Does 5531 Bluebell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5531 Bluebell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Bluebell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 Bluebell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
