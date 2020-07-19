All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 26 2019 at 9:05 PM

553 West 22nd Street

553 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

553 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
- Townhouse Style 2 Story Unit
- Hardwood Flooring
- Stainless Stove/Oven & Dishwasher included
- Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups in Unit
- Private Balcony Off Of Kitchen
- Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet
- Window coverings
- Fully gated building
- Attached Shared 2 Car Tandem Garage
- Utilities included: Water & Sewer

- No pets allowed at this time
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 West 22nd Street have any available units?
553 West 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 553 West 22nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
553 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 553 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 553 West 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 553 West 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 553 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 553 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 553 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 553 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 553 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
