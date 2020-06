Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

1950s rancho-modern style with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan with wood floors, wood beamed ceilings, and a double-sided fireplace in living room and dining room. The kitchen is home to a breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Other amenities include tank-less water heater, central heat/air, 2 car garage, laundry room, pantry, and pool. Washer and Dryer included in the lease.