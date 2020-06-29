5510 Owensmouth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym playground pool racquetball court sauna tennis court

Resort style living at The Met in the heart of the Warner Center! This beautiful top floor corner condo has 2 bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms. From the moment you enter, you will notice the vaulted ceiling in the living room, the super clean kitchen with granite counters, sleek cabinetry and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Laminated floors throughout, luxury upgrades in the bathrooms, attic for storage, Nest thermostat, Control4 system which controls your TV's, thermostat, and lights. Both bedroom closets have custom built-ins! Washer and dryer inside the unit. This gated community with 24 hour security has so many amenities, including 4 swimming pools, 6 lit tennis courts, a fitness center with sauna, children's playground, indoor racquetball and basketball courts. Also, this community is pet friendly and walking distance to upscale shops, restaurants, parks and entertainment.