All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5510 Owensmouth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5510 Owensmouth Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

5510 Owensmouth Avenue

5510 Owensmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5510 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
Resort style living at The Met in the heart of the Warner Center! This beautiful top floor corner condo has 2 bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms. From the moment you enter, you will notice the vaulted ceiling in the living room, the super clean kitchen with granite counters, sleek cabinetry and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Laminated floors throughout, luxury upgrades in the bathrooms, attic for storage, Nest thermostat, Control4 system which controls your TV's, thermostat, and lights. Both bedroom closets have custom built-ins! Washer and dryer inside the unit. This gated community with 24 hour security has so many amenities, including 4 swimming pools, 6 lit tennis courts, a fitness center with sauna, children's playground, indoor racquetball and basketball courts. Also, this community is pet friendly and walking distance to upscale shops, restaurants, parks and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
5510 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 5510 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Owensmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College