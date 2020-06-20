5508 York Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Appealing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom, apartment home property rental on dynamic Highland Park neighborhood in L.A. This unit also comes with 1-car parking space in front of the property.



The units cozy interior has laminated floors, recessed lighting, large windows with blinds, and gas heating while its stunning kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, fine dark-toned cabinetry, microwave and oven/range. A shower stall enclosed in glass panel and a vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. There are hookups for washer and dryer available. Its a pet-friendly property but only small pets under 40 lbs. are allowed. Smoking on the property is prohibited though. Tenant pays gas, trash, sewage, and electricity whereas the landlord will be responsible for the water utility.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Highland Park Recreation Center, Anderson Field, and Highland Park.



Walk Score: 84. This apartment is located within a Very Walkable area so most of your errands can be done easily on foot.



Bus lines:

83 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

256 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.6 mile



