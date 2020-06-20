All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5508 York Blvd

5508 York Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5508 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Appealing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom, apartment home property rental on dynamic Highland Park neighborhood in L.A. This unit also comes with 1-car parking space in front of the property.

The units cozy interior has laminated floors, recessed lighting, large windows with blinds, and gas heating while its stunning kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, fine dark-toned cabinetry, microwave and oven/range. A shower stall enclosed in glass panel and a vanity cabinet furnished its bathroom. There are hookups for washer and dryer available. Its a pet-friendly property but only small pets under 40 lbs. are allowed. Smoking on the property is prohibited though. Tenant pays gas, trash, sewage, and electricity whereas the landlord will be responsible for the water utility.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Highland Park Recreation Center, Anderson Field, and Highland Park.

Walk Score: 84. This apartment is located within a Very Walkable area so most of your errands can be done easily on foot.

Bus lines:
83 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
256 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5627284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 York Blvd have any available units?
5508 York Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 York Blvd have?
Some of 5508 York Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 York Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5508 York Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 York Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 York Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5508 York Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5508 York Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5508 York Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5508 York Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 York Blvd have a pool?
No, 5508 York Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5508 York Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5508 York Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 York Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 York Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
