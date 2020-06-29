5506 Camellia Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31,2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Plus! $300 One Time Move In Discount If lease is signed on or before May 15,2020



Check out this brand-new, 4 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms fourplex in the urban neighborhood of NoHo Arts District. The community has a business center, NoHo Metro Station, restaurants, coffee shops, and a bank are also close by.



The stunning and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors, high vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, a whirlpool bathtub, and a hot tub. A modern kitchen complete with glossy granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bright and airy bedrooms perfect to relax and unwind. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, and centralized A/C installed. The exterior features a fenced yard for outdoor activities.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Tf5mffSkZjj



Additional Details:

Tandem uncovered parking is available.



Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Nearby Parks: North Hollywood Park, Valley Village Park, Tiara Street Park, and Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park.



