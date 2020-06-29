5506 Camellia Avenue.

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31,2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Plus! $300 One Time Move In Discount If lease is signed on or before May 15,2020
Check out this brand-new, 4 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms fourplex in the urban neighborhood of NoHo Arts District. The community has a business center, NoHo Metro Station, restaurants, coffee shops, and a bank are also close by.
The stunning and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors, high vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, a whirlpool bathtub, and a hot tub. A modern kitchen complete with glossy granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bright and airy bedrooms perfect to relax and unwind. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, and centralized A/C installed. The exterior features a fenced yard for outdoor activities.
Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Tf5mffSkZjj
Additional Details:
Tandem uncovered parking is available.
Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: North Hollywood Park, Valley Village Park, Tiara Street Park, and Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park.
