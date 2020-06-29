All apartments in Los Angeles
5506 Camellia Avenue.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

5506 Camellia Avenue

5506 Camellia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5506 Camellia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31,2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Plus! $300 One Time Move In Discount If lease is signed on or before May 15,2020

Check out this brand-new, 4 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms fourplex in the urban neighborhood of NoHo Arts District. The community has a business center, NoHo Metro Station, restaurants, coffee shops, and a bank are also close by.

The stunning and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors, high vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, a whirlpool bathtub, and a hot tub. A modern kitchen complete with glossy granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bright and airy bedrooms perfect to relax and unwind. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, and centralized A/C installed. The exterior features a fenced yard for outdoor activities.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Tf5mffSkZjj

Additional Details:
Tandem uncovered parking is available.

Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: North Hollywood Park, Valley Village Park, Tiara Street Park, and Whitnall Off-Leash Dog Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore i

(RLNE5471627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5506 Camellia Avenue have any available units?
5506 Camellia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 Camellia Avenue have?
Some of 5506 Camellia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Camellia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Camellia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Camellia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Camellia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Camellia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5506 Camellia Avenue offers parking.
Does 5506 Camellia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5506 Camellia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Camellia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5506 Camellia Avenue has a pool.
Does 5506 Camellia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5506 Camellia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Camellia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 Camellia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

