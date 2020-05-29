All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

5501 Carpenter Ave.

5501 Carpenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Carpenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2bed / 2bath with pool and detached garage for rent in heart of Valley Village - Remodeled home on a huge lot in the heart of Valley Village. Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bath, new windows & sliding doors, new pool travertine and new pool fence, new artificial grass by the pool. Big lot includes fenced front, back and side yards. Excellent location close to Studio City and Recording Studios. Plenty of parking. The detached garage is drywall finished. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. Tenant pays all other utilities. Fireplace is non operational. Pets ok with pet deposit and $25/pet/month "pet rent."

(RLNE4921481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Carpenter Ave. have any available units?
5501 Carpenter Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Carpenter Ave. have?
Some of 5501 Carpenter Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Carpenter Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Carpenter Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Carpenter Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Carpenter Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Carpenter Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Carpenter Ave. offers parking.
Does 5501 Carpenter Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Carpenter Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Carpenter Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5501 Carpenter Ave. has a pool.
Does 5501 Carpenter Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5501 Carpenter Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Carpenter Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Carpenter Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
