5501 Carpenter Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Charming 2bed / 2bath with pool and detached garage for rent in heart of Valley Village - Remodeled home on a huge lot in the heart of Valley Village. Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bath, new windows & sliding doors, new pool travertine and new pool fence, new artificial grass by the pool. Big lot includes fenced front, back and side yards. Excellent location close to Studio City and Recording Studios. Plenty of parking. The detached garage is drywall finished. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. Tenant pays all other utilities. Fireplace is non operational. Pets ok with pet deposit and $25/pet/month "pet rent."



(RLNE4921481)