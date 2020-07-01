5483 VILLAGE Green

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY to LEASE a 3 bed + 2 bath townhouse in highly coveted Village Green, a National Historical Landmark in Baldwin Vista for $3,600 per month. AVAILABLE 3/15/2020. This impeccable 1,583 sqft. 2-level corner unit features hardwood floors and blinds throughout, remodeled kitchen, 2 beds and a full bath upstairs with plenty of closet space, and 1 bed and a full bath downstairs. Private patio, 1-car garage, and an outdoor patio area off the dining room facing the green belt on Court 12. Grab this jewel inside this park-style living community with 68 acres of green. 24/7 patrol security and HOA office on site. Water included. Close to Culver City, LAX, 10 & 405 Fwys, DTLA, Metro link, Crenshaw, and Silicon Beach. Will consider pet with $600 deposit. CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.