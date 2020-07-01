All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5483 VILLAGE Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5483 VILLAGE Green
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5483 VILLAGE Green

5483 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5483 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RARE OPPORTUNITY to LEASE a 3 bed + 2 bath townhouse in highly coveted Village Green, a National Historical Landmark in Baldwin Vista for $3,600 per month. AVAILABLE 3/15/2020. This impeccable 1,583 sqft. 2-level corner unit features hardwood floors and blinds throughout, remodeled kitchen, 2 beds and a full bath upstairs with plenty of closet space, and 1 bed and a full bath downstairs. Private patio, 1-car garage, and an outdoor patio area off the dining room facing the green belt on Court 12. Grab this jewel inside this park-style living community with 68 acres of green. 24/7 patrol security and HOA office on site. Water included. Close to Culver City, LAX, 10 & 405 Fwys, DTLA, Metro link, Crenshaw, and Silicon Beach. Will consider pet with $600 deposit. CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5483 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5483 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5483 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5483 VILLAGE Green's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5483 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5483 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5483 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 5483 VILLAGE Green is pet friendly.
Does 5483 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5483 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5483 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5483 VILLAGE Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5483 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5483 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5483 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5483 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5483 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5483 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College