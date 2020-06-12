All apartments in Los Angeles
5470 Inglewood Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5470 Inglewood Blvd

5470 Inglewood Boulevard · (213) 784-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5470 Inglewood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5470 Inglewood Blvd · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath cozy house on the westside - Special move in rate! 2 weeks free!!

This 2 bed / 1 bath home is cozy, warm, and inviting. With over 750sqft of space, this recently renovated property features a front yard, backyard patio, and a 2 car garage!

With genuine hardwood flooring throughout, this home features quality kitchen appliances and welcomes a generous amount of sunlight.

The home is truly a unique canvas and is ready for a stylish personal touch.

The convenient two car garage has alley access near the backyard patio. The front yard has abundant greenscape ready for a personalized creative space.

The home is situated in the highly coveted area of Playa Vista, which is an established, safe community. It is located in a quiet low traffic area with great neighbors, right next to Whole Foods.

Ideally located minutes away from Venice Beach, Marina Del Rey, and Loyola Marymount University.

The home is available for immediate move in. Application fee and background check as well as reference check will be performed on all applicants.

For more information, to schedule a viewing please email the Property Manager, Emmarie Dempsey emmarie@lionsheadmgmt.com

Rent: $3200
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $3,000
Utilities not included

Available Now

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed
No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5470 Inglewood Blvd have any available units?
5470 Inglewood Blvd has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5470 Inglewood Blvd have?
Some of 5470 Inglewood Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5470 Inglewood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5470 Inglewood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5470 Inglewood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5470 Inglewood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5470 Inglewood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5470 Inglewood Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5470 Inglewood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5470 Inglewood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5470 Inglewood Blvd have a pool?
No, 5470 Inglewood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5470 Inglewood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5470 Inglewood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5470 Inglewood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5470 Inglewood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
