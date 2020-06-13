All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

546 1/2 S Chicago St

546 1/2 S Chicago St · No Longer Available
Location

546 1/2 S Chicago St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1 bedroom Apartment with parking - Property Id: 236760

This property is located in Boyle Heights, minutes away from Downtown LA, amazing restaurants and walking distance to public transportation. This spacious 1 bedroom & 1bath unit is located in a quiet area of Boyle Heights that provides parking for one vehicle. The property is available to be viewed and moved into ASAP. The apartment comes with dual AC units and wood shutters that keep the sun out and the beauty in. Property is being listed at $1600. There are no pets allowed at this time. Property requires a security deposit and first and last month's rent. Please note that all calls will be answered appropriately and will return text messages. Property can be viewed by appointment ONLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236760
Property Id 236760

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 1/2 S Chicago St have any available units?
546 1/2 S Chicago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 1/2 S Chicago St have?
Some of 546 1/2 S Chicago St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 1/2 S Chicago St currently offering any rent specials?
546 1/2 S Chicago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 1/2 S Chicago St pet-friendly?
No, 546 1/2 S Chicago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 546 1/2 S Chicago St offer parking?
Yes, 546 1/2 S Chicago St offers parking.
Does 546 1/2 S Chicago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 1/2 S Chicago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 1/2 S Chicago St have a pool?
No, 546 1/2 S Chicago St does not have a pool.
Does 546 1/2 S Chicago St have accessible units?
No, 546 1/2 S Chicago St does not have accessible units.
Does 546 1/2 S Chicago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 1/2 S Chicago St does not have units with dishwashers.

