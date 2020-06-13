546 1/2 S Chicago St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1 bedroom Apartment with parking - Property Id: 236760



This property is located in Boyle Heights, minutes away from Downtown LA, amazing restaurants and walking distance to public transportation. This spacious 1 bedroom & 1bath unit is located in a quiet area of Boyle Heights that provides parking for one vehicle. The property is available to be viewed and moved into ASAP. The apartment comes with dual AC units and wood shutters that keep the sun out and the beauty in. Property is being listed at $1600. There are no pets allowed at this time. Property requires a security deposit and first and last month's rent. Please note that all calls will be answered appropriately and will return text messages. Property can be viewed by appointment ONLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236760

Property Id 236760



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5624459)