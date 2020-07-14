545 W. 2nd St.

Amenities

Adorable 2 Bedroom Bungalow "Oasis" Single Family Home - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **



This wonderful Single Family Bungalow Style house sits up high on 2nd Street. This home offers a nice front porch with views of the surrounding area. Walk inside to wood laminate floors in the Living Room and 2 bedrooms. New carpeting in the bedrooms and overhead fans in every room. Air Conditioning is also installed for your comfort. The kitchen offers upgraded Samsung appliances and updated quartz counters. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen that comes with a washer and dryer. Walk out to the backyard that is essentially an oasis in the heart of San Pedro. There is a nice wood deck and artificial turf for a low maintenance yard. The yard also provides an additional area for parking additional vehicles, if needed. The side yard offers raised beds to grow your own flowers or vegetables! Check out this home soon because this beauty won't last!



