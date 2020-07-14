All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

545 W. 2nd St.

545 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

545 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 Bedroom Bungalow "Oasis" Single Family Home - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

This wonderful Single Family Bungalow Style house sits up high on 2nd Street. This home offers a nice front porch with views of the surrounding area. Walk inside to wood laminate floors in the Living Room and 2 bedrooms. New carpeting in the bedrooms and overhead fans in every room. Air Conditioning is also installed for your comfort. The kitchen offers upgraded Samsung appliances and updated quartz counters. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen that comes with a washer and dryer. Walk out to the backyard that is essentially an oasis in the heart of San Pedro. There is a nice wood deck and artificial turf for a low maintenance yard. The yard also provides an additional area for parking additional vehicles, if needed. The side yard offers raised beds to grow your own flowers or vegetables! Check out this home soon because this beauty won't last!

(RLNE5019246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 W. 2nd St. have any available units?
545 W. 2nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 W. 2nd St. have?
Some of 545 W. 2nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 W. 2nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
545 W. 2nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 W. 2nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 W. 2nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 545 W. 2nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 545 W. 2nd St. offers parking.
Does 545 W. 2nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 W. 2nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 W. 2nd St. have a pool?
No, 545 W. 2nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 545 W. 2nd St. have accessible units?
No, 545 W. 2nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 545 W. 2nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 W. 2nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
