5441 WILLIS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This recently remodeled family home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an expansive wide-open floor plan. Consisting of beautiful landscaping, and a large pool and spa, there is no doubt that its charming demeanor and sophisticated living room with a sleek stone fireplace will offer a warm welcome to anyone who steps through the door. The two large living areas, with its pristine hardwood flooring, are a great gathering space for guests. An abundance of large windows throughout fills the house with natural sunlight. The converted attic space is a large bonus room that could be used as an office, studio or game room. The house features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances which leads into the laundry room equipped with washer and dryer.