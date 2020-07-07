5441 WILLIS Avenue

Amenities
This recently remodeled family home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an expansive wide-open floor plan. Consisting of beautiful landscaping, and a large pool and spa, there is no doubt that its charming demeanor and sophisticated living room with a sleek stone fireplace will offer a warm welcome to anyone who steps through the door. The two large living areas, with its pristine hardwood flooring, are a great gathering space for guests. An abundance of large windows throughout fills the house with natural sunlight. The converted attic space is a large bonus room that could be used as an office, studio or game room. The house features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances which leads into the laundry room equipped with washer and dryer.