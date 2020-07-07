All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5441 WILLIS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5441 WILLIS Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

5441 WILLIS Avenue

5441 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5441 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This recently remodeled family home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an expansive wide-open floor plan. Consisting of beautiful landscaping, and a large pool and spa, there is no doubt that its charming demeanor and sophisticated living room with a sleek stone fireplace will offer a warm welcome to anyone who steps through the door. The two large living areas, with its pristine hardwood flooring, are a great gathering space for guests. An abundance of large windows throughout fills the house with natural sunlight. The converted attic space is a large bonus room that could be used as an office, studio or game room. The house features a beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances which leads into the laundry room equipped with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 WILLIS Avenue have any available units?
5441 WILLIS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 WILLIS Avenue have?
Some of 5441 WILLIS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 WILLIS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5441 WILLIS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 WILLIS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5441 WILLIS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5441 WILLIS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5441 WILLIS Avenue offers parking.
Does 5441 WILLIS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5441 WILLIS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 WILLIS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5441 WILLIS Avenue has a pool.
Does 5441 WILLIS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5441 WILLIS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 WILLIS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5441 WILLIS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College