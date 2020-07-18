5436 Lexington

Amenities

We have FOUR beautiful, brand new units that are perfectly located between Hollywood and Silverlake. These private, hip, contemporary style apartments truly are a home of your own, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 private parking spaces. We have two 3 bedrooms units and two 4 bedroom units available!

Each unit comes with:

-brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances

-private, in-unit washer/dryers

-Modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space

-Hardwood floors

-High ceilings

-Central air and heat

-2 on-site parking spots!

-HUGE walk in closets with built-ins!

-Brand new Wi-Fi connected

Conveniently located near the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, museums, theaters, and recreation parks (Daves Hot Chicken, Square One Dining, Los Angeles Museum of Love, The Edmon, The Bronson Bar, Lemon Grove Park, and The Fountain Theatre. The kitchen includes TOP NOTCH appliances such as a stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The units boast beautiful wood floors and pristine tile floors in the bathrooms. All walls and ceilings are insulated to ensure the least amount of noise as possible. The buildings include exterior security cameras to ensure safety and peace of mind. Beautiful view of Hollywood Sign and Hills!