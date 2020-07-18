All apartments in Los Angeles
5436 Lexington

5436 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5436 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
We have FOUR beautiful, brand new units that are perfectly located between Hollywood and Silverlake. These private, hip, contemporary style apartments truly are a home of your own, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 private parking spaces. We have two 3 bedrooms units and two 4 bedroom units available!
Each unit comes with:
-brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances
-private, in-unit washer/dryers
-Modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space
-Hardwood floors
-High ceilings
-Central air and heat
-2 on-site parking spots!
-HUGE walk in closets with built-ins!
-Brand new Wi-Fi connected
Conveniently located near the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, museums, theaters, and recreation parks (Daves Hot Chicken, Square One Dining, Los Angeles Museum of Love, The Edmon, The Bronson Bar, Lemon Grove Park, and The Fountain Theatre. The kitchen includes TOP NOTCH appliances such as a stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The units boast beautiful wood floors and pristine tile floors in the bathrooms. All walls and ceilings are insulated to ensure the least amount of noise as possible. The buildings include exterior security cameras to ensure safety and peace of mind. Beautiful view of Hollywood Sign and Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Lexington have any available units?
5436 Lexington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 Lexington have?
Some of 5436 Lexington's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Lexington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Lexington pet-friendly?
No, 5436 Lexington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5436 Lexington offer parking?
Yes, 5436 Lexington offers parking.
Does 5436 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5436 Lexington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Lexington have a pool?
No, 5436 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 5436 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5436 Lexington has units with dishwashers.
