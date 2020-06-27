All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

5434 Huntington Drive S

5434 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5434 Huntington Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This fully remodeled studio is located in El Sereno, just south of Highland Park, between South Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles. A few blocks away from Alhambra. Close to Cal State LA. Great location with quick access to Elephant Hill, Arroyo Seco and Deb's Park for enjoyable walks. OVEN/STOVE IS ALREADY INSTALLED Exteriors: -Parking on site. -Security Gate -Security Cameras -Security Lights Interiors: - Beautiful new flooring throughout - Fully renovated unit including: kitchen has Quartz counters, new cabinets and shelves throughout, a full suite of new appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave range, oven/stove, and refrigerator, remodeled bathroom, new garbage disposal, new finishes, an in wall A/C unit with remote, and a celling fan. GOOGLE MAPS SHOWS OLD EXTERIOR. EXTERIOR HAS BEEN UPGRADED. The street is quiet and the area is full of friendly neighbors! The property consists of 6 units total. Please reach out with any questions and for more information. $35.OO background/credit check for every applicant over 18+ Square feet is approximate Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5434 Huntington Drive S have any available units?
5434 Huntington Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5434 Huntington Drive S have?
Some of 5434 Huntington Drive S's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5434 Huntington Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
5434 Huntington Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5434 Huntington Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 5434 Huntington Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5434 Huntington Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 5434 Huntington Drive S offers parking.
Does 5434 Huntington Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5434 Huntington Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5434 Huntington Drive S have a pool?
No, 5434 Huntington Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 5434 Huntington Drive S have accessible units?
No, 5434 Huntington Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 5434 Huntington Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5434 Huntington Drive S has units with dishwashers.

