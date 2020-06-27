5434 Huntington Drive S

Amenities
This fully remodeled studio is located in El Sereno, just south of Highland Park, between South Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles. A few blocks away from Alhambra. Close to Cal State LA. Great location with quick access to Elephant Hill, Arroyo Seco and Deb's Park for enjoyable walks. OVEN/STOVE IS ALREADY INSTALLED Exteriors: -Parking on site. -Security Gate -Security Cameras -Security Lights Interiors: - Beautiful new flooring throughout - Fully renovated unit including: kitchen has Quartz counters, new cabinets and shelves throughout, a full suite of new appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave range, oven/stove, and refrigerator, remodeled bathroom, new garbage disposal, new finishes, an in wall A/C unit with remote, and a celling fan. GOOGLE MAPS SHOWS OLD EXTERIOR. EXTERIOR HAS BEEN UPGRADED. The street is quiet and the area is full of friendly neighbors! The property consists of 6 units total. Please reach out with any questions and for more information. $35.OO background/credit check for every applicant over 18+ Square feet is approximate Thank you!