5431 Bevis Avenue

Amenities
Spacious House 2 Beds + 1 Bath with huge backyard in Sherman Oaks - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343
Beautiful spacious house located on a residential street in Sherman Oaks. A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.
Features include :
Beautiful floors throughout
- Spacious living room with fireplace
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and breakfast area
- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove
- 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet spaces and built-ins
- One bathroom with bathtub/shower
- Huge beautiful backyard with avocado tree
- Central heat and air
- Washer and Dryer in laundry area
- All appliances are as is ; provided as a courtesy by Landlord (Landlord will not repair or replace)
- Lots of closet spaces
- 2 car Garage with storage
Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location!
Rent: $ 2,895 / month
Security Deposit: $ 2,895
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet rent : $ 25 per month per pet
(RLNE5350467)