Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

5431 Bevis Avenue

Location

5431 Bevis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious House 2 Beds + 1 Bath with huge backyard in Sherman Oaks - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343

Beautiful spacious house located on a residential street in Sherman Oaks. A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.

Features include :
Beautiful floors throughout
- Spacious living room with fireplace
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and breakfast area
- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove
- 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet spaces and built-ins
- One bathroom with bathtub/shower
- Huge beautiful backyard with avocado tree
- Central heat and air
- Washer and Dryer in laundry area
- All appliances are as is ; provided as a courtesy by Landlord (Landlord will not repair or replace)
- Lots of closet spaces
- 2 car Garage with storage

Lots of natural Sunlight !
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Great location!

Rent: $ 2,895 / month
Security Deposit: $ 2,895
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet rent : $ 25 per month per pet

(RLNE5350467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Bevis Avenue have any available units?
5431 Bevis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5431 Bevis Avenue have?
Some of 5431 Bevis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Bevis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Bevis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Bevis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5431 Bevis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5431 Bevis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5431 Bevis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5431 Bevis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5431 Bevis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Bevis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5431 Bevis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Bevis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5431 Bevis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Bevis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Bevis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

