5431 Bevis Avenue

Spacious House 2 Beds + 1 Bath with huge backyard in Sherman Oaks - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343



Beautiful spacious house located on a residential street in Sherman Oaks. A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.



Features include :

Beautiful floors throughout

- Spacious living room with fireplace

- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and breakfast area

- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove

- 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet spaces and built-ins

- One bathroom with bathtub/shower

- Huge beautiful backyard with avocado tree

- Central heat and air

- Washer and Dryer in laundry area

- All appliances are as is ; provided as a courtesy by Landlord (Landlord will not repair or replace)

- Lots of closet spaces

- 2 car Garage with storage



Lots of natural Sunlight !

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Great location!



Rent: $ 2,895 / month

Security Deposit: $ 2,895

Application Fee is $35.

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

Pet rent : $ 25 per month per pet



