5427 Bevis Ave

Amenities
Beautiful spacious house located on a residential street in Sherman Oaks. A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with huge pool, set the stage for this ultimate entertainers paradise.
Features include :
- Beautiful wood floors throughout, Carpet in bedrooms
- Spacious living room with fireplace
- Formal Dining room
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and breakfast area
- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher
- One large master bedroom with wood beams, a large closet and windows overlooking the pool
- En-suite master bathroom with Standing shower
- Two spacious bedrooms
- One large bathroom with Standing shower
- Ultra Spacious beautiful backyard with large pool
- Central heat and air
- Washer and dryer are included
- Lots of closet spaces
- Garage with storage