5427 Bevis Ave

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Beautiful spacious house located on a residential street in Sherman Oaks. A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with huge pool, set the stage for this ultimate entertainers paradise.



Features include :

- Beautiful wood floors throughout, Carpet in bedrooms

- Spacious living room with fireplace

- Formal Dining room

- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and breakfast area

- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher

- One large master bedroom with wood beams, a large closet and windows overlooking the pool

- En-suite master bathroom with Standing shower

- Two spacious bedrooms

- One large bathroom with Standing shower

- Ultra Spacious beautiful backyard with large pool

- Central heat and air

- Washer and dryer are included

- Lots of closet spaces

- Garage with storage