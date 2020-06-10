All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5427 Bevis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5427 Bevis Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5427 Bevis Ave

5427 Bevis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5427 Bevis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful spacious house located on a residential street in Sherman Oaks. A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with huge pool, set the stage for this ultimate entertainers paradise.

Features include :
- Beautiful wood floors throughout, Carpet in bedrooms
- Spacious living room with fireplace
- Formal Dining room
- Large kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and breakfast area
- Kitchen includes Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher
- One large master bedroom with wood beams, a large closet and windows overlooking the pool
- En-suite master bathroom with Standing shower
- Two spacious bedrooms
- One large bathroom with Standing shower
- Ultra Spacious beautiful backyard with large pool
- Central heat and air
- Washer and dryer are included
- Lots of closet spaces
- Garage with storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Bevis Ave have any available units?
5427 Bevis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 Bevis Ave have?
Some of 5427 Bevis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Bevis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Bevis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Bevis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Bevis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5427 Bevis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Bevis Ave does offer parking.
Does 5427 Bevis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5427 Bevis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Bevis Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5427 Bevis Ave has a pool.
Does 5427 Bevis Ave have accessible units?
No, 5427 Bevis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Bevis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 Bevis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College