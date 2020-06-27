All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
5424 HALBRENT Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

5424 HALBRENT Avenue

5424 Halbrent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Halbrent Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sherman Oaks home is available to lease starting August 1st! Vibrant hues create dynamic living spaces. YES~~THE NEW TENANT CAN CHANGE THE COLORS. Two spacious bedrooms boast generous closets. The den is a cozy nook for peaceful reflections. Former garage was converted to a bonus recreation room that features a half bath. This home is minutes away from the 101 & 405 freeways, restaurants and dining. Dog parks, recreation centers, and shopping are nearby. Notable, award winning Kester Avenue Elementary School is blocks away. Pets are welcome! Contact the agent for easy showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 HALBRENT Avenue have any available units?
5424 HALBRENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 HALBRENT Avenue have?
Some of 5424 HALBRENT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 HALBRENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5424 HALBRENT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 HALBRENT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 HALBRENT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5424 HALBRENT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5424 HALBRENT Avenue offers parking.
Does 5424 HALBRENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 HALBRENT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 HALBRENT Avenue have a pool?
No, 5424 HALBRENT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5424 HALBRENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5424 HALBRENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 HALBRENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 HALBRENT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
