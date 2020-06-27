5424 HALBRENT Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage dog park clubhouse fireplace

Sherman Oaks home is available to lease starting August 1st! Vibrant hues create dynamic living spaces. YES~~THE NEW TENANT CAN CHANGE THE COLORS. Two spacious bedrooms boast generous closets. The den is a cozy nook for peaceful reflections. Former garage was converted to a bonus recreation room that features a half bath. This home is minutes away from the 101 & 405 freeways, restaurants and dining. Dog parks, recreation centers, and shopping are nearby. Notable, award winning Kester Avenue Elementary School is blocks away. Pets are welcome! Contact the agent for easy showings.