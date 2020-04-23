All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5420 Vantage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5420 Vantage Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:16 AM

5420 Vantage Ave

5420 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5420 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your very own private house! Only one shared wall! Ground-level unit with its own fenced in yard. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and ALL new Whirlpool appliances. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Central A/C & Heat. Refinished hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with ample closet space. Laundry facilities on-site. Ample street parking available. Centrally located in a family friendly neighborhood. A short walk to the Orange Line/Redline, Restaurants,Shops and Valley College. This place is a MUST SEE! Cat or Small Dog are OK. Pet deposit req.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Vantage Ave have any available units?
5420 Vantage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Vantage Ave have?
Some of 5420 Vantage Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Vantage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Vantage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Vantage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Vantage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Vantage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Vantage Ave offers parking.
Does 5420 Vantage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Vantage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Vantage Ave have a pool?
No, 5420 Vantage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Vantage Ave have accessible units?
No, 5420 Vantage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Vantage Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Vantage Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College