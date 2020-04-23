5420 Vantage Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your very own private house! Only one shared wall! Ground-level unit with its own fenced in yard. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and ALL new Whirlpool appliances. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Central A/C & Heat. Refinished hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with ample closet space. Laundry facilities on-site. Ample street parking available. Centrally located in a family friendly neighborhood. A short walk to the Orange Line/Redline, Restaurants,Shops and Valley College. This place is a MUST SEE! Cat or Small Dog are OK. Pet deposit req.