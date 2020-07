Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, adjacent to South Pasadena & downtown LA,in city of Los Angeles, 1 block west of Alhambra is this brand-new beautifully landscaped Townhome.

It features hard wood flooring throughout. The ground floor has the living room with adjoining kitchen & formal dining area as well as a powder room. The second floor has the 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms.

Available for long term rental on March 5, 2019



