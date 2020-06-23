All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5407 Tampa Ave

5407 N Tampa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5407 N Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FOR LEASE- Beautifully done newer construction South of the Boulevard 4 bed + 3.5 bath gated Tarzana single family home with pool and spa. Very spacious with great flow for indoor & outdoor entertaining with friends and family. Pets allowed. Appliances included. The many features include: new interior paint; travertine and wood flooring; large en-suite master bedroom with fireplace, balcony, and walk-in closet; formal dining room; den with fireplace; high ceilings; recessed lights; gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Viking Professional stove, double ovens, walk-in pantry, granite counters; gated built-in pool and spa with waterfalls; laundry room with LG washer and dryer; 2 car attached garage with direct access; no carpet; smoke free home. Conveniently located near great shopping, fabulous schools, stellar restaurants, and houses of worship. No parking permits needed. No association fees. Central HVAC. Minimum one year term. For more information or to schedule a private showing, please call 310-897-0527.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Tampa Ave have any available units?
5407 Tampa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 Tampa Ave have?
Some of 5407 Tampa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Tampa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Tampa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Tampa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 Tampa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5407 Tampa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5407 Tampa Ave does offer parking.
Does 5407 Tampa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5407 Tampa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Tampa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5407 Tampa Ave has a pool.
Does 5407 Tampa Ave have accessible units?
No, 5407 Tampa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Tampa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5407 Tampa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
