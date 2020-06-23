5407 Tampa Ave

Amenities

FOR LEASE- Beautifully done newer construction South of the Boulevard 4 bed + 3.5 bath gated Tarzana single family home with pool and spa. Very spacious with great flow for indoor & outdoor entertaining with friends and family. Pets allowed. Appliances included. The many features include: new interior paint; travertine and wood flooring; large en-suite master bedroom with fireplace, balcony, and walk-in closet; formal dining room; den with fireplace; high ceilings; recessed lights; gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Viking Professional stove, double ovens, walk-in pantry, granite counters; gated built-in pool and spa with waterfalls; laundry room with LG washer and dryer; 2 car attached garage with direct access; no carpet; smoke free home. Conveniently located near great shopping, fabulous schools, stellar restaurants, and houses of worship. No parking permits needed. No association fees. Central HVAC. Minimum one year term. For more information or to schedule a private showing, please call 310-897-0527.