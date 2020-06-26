5400 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool yoga

South of the Boulevard gem found behind a privacy wall with automatic gates and circular driveway on over a half acre lot! This property offers 4 bedrooms, including a Master Suite on one end and a 5th bedroom on the opposite end with fireplace and backyard access, that can also be used as a game room! There is a large family granite kitchen with Viking refrigerator and breakfast bar and a breakfast nook! The formal living room offers hardwood floors, exposed wood beam ceilings, a fireplace and views of the front yard. While the family room offers hardwood floors, exposed wood beam ceilings, fireplace and a glass wall with views of the backyard! The large Master Suite offers recessed lighting, French doors to the backyard, a fireplace and a private Master bath a tub and stand up glass enclosed tile shower! Are you looking for space and an entertainer's backyard? Look no further, the backyard offers a 1,300sq.ft. deck overlooking the enormous backyard with pool, 2 large grass areas and a bonus room that can be used as a gym, yoga studio or pool house!