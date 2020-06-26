All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5400 Shirley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5400 Shirley Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

5400 Shirley Avenue

5400 Shirley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5400 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
yoga
South of the Boulevard gem found behind a privacy wall with automatic gates and circular driveway on over a half acre lot! This property offers 4 bedrooms, including a Master Suite on one end and a 5th bedroom on the opposite end with fireplace and backyard access, that can also be used as a game room! There is a large family granite kitchen with Viking refrigerator and breakfast bar and a breakfast nook! The formal living room offers hardwood floors, exposed wood beam ceilings, a fireplace and views of the front yard. While the family room offers hardwood floors, exposed wood beam ceilings, fireplace and a glass wall with views of the backyard! The large Master Suite offers recessed lighting, French doors to the backyard, a fireplace and a private Master bath a tub and stand up glass enclosed tile shower! Are you looking for space and an entertainer's backyard? Look no further, the backyard offers a 1,300sq.ft. deck overlooking the enormous backyard with pool, 2 large grass areas and a bonus room that can be used as a gym, yoga studio or pool house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
5400 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 5400 Shirley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5400 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5400 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Shirley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5400 Shirley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5400 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5400 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Shirley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College