539 South Manhattan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry lobby

The Sutton Studios Apartments with secure access. Scored 97% walk-able area with short walk to Larchmont. One block to Metro station. Beautiful lobby with fountain. Renovated studio apartment has newly refinished hardwood floors. Large open floor plan. Hallway with coat closet, spacious main room with 9' ceiling clearance, ceiling fan, and gas heater. Remodeled kitchen with granite tops, tech white cabinets, double stainless steel sink, large gas stove, and dining area. Bathroom with rose marble, new fixtures, and built-in storage drawers. Walk-in closet with a built-in vanity. Laundry room in building with back yard patio for tenants. Shown by appointment only, please call on-site manager Robert 213-387-8527



(RLNE4948699)