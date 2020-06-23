5361 Russell Ave Apt 316

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Located one block from Franklin, at the base of the hills, Russell is a beautiful street to live on. Just two blocks away from Griffith Park, you can easily hike to Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign without ever getting in the car. This complex is also walking distance to grocery stores, a shopping center, the Redline, restaurants, Franklin Village and so much more this is truly a wonderful and safe place to live.



The apartment has hardwood floors in the living and dining area, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, a large double-wide closet, and air conditioning.



The apartment complex has gated/assigned parking, onsite laundry, secured entry, and a large pool (big enough to swim laps).



***TEXT*** 805 452 1431to set up a tour of the unit today!



We are a quiet community and dont allow pets. Service animals are ok.



