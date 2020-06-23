All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5361 Russell Ave Apt 316
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5361 Russell Ave Apt 316

5361 W Russell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5361 W Russell Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Located one block from Franklin, at the base of the hills, Russell is a beautiful street to live on. Just two blocks away from Griffith Park, you can easily hike to Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign without ever getting in the car. This complex is also walking distance to grocery stores, a shopping center, the Redline, restaurants, Franklin Village and so much more this is truly a wonderful and safe place to live.

The apartment has hardwood floors in the living and dining area, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, a large double-wide closet, and air conditioning.

The apartment complex has gated/assigned parking, onsite laundry, secured entry, and a large pool (big enough to swim laps).

***TEXT*** 805 452 1431to set up a tour of the unit today!

We are a quiet community and dont allow pets. Service animals are ok.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4584326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 have any available units?
5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 have?
Some of 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 currently offering any rent specials?
5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 is pet friendly.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 offer parking?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 does offer parking.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 have a pool?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 has a pool.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 have accessible units?
No, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 does not have accessible units.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 316 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College