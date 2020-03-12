All apartments in Los Angeles
5361 Russell Ave Apt 217

5361 Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5361 Russell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Located one block from Franklin, at the base of the hills, Russell is a beautiful street to live on. Just two blocks away from Griffith Park, you can easily hike to Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign without ever getting in the car. This complex is also walking distance to grocery stores, a shopping center, the Redline, restaurants, Franklin Village and so much more this is truly a wonderful and safe place to live.

The apartment has hardwood floors in the living and dining area, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, a large double-wide closet, and air conditioning.

The apartment complex has gated/assigned parking, onsite laundry, secured entry, and a large pool (big enough to swim laps).

***TEXT*** 805 452 1431to set up a tour of the unit today!

We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 have any available units?
5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 have?
Some of 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 currently offering any rent specials?
5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 is pet friendly.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 offer parking?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 offers parking.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 have a pool?
Yes, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 has a pool.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 have accessible units?
No, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5361 Russell Ave Apt 217 does not have units with dishwashers.
