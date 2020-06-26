5350 White Oak Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely beautiful chic 2 bedroom , 2 bath condo in a nice building close to the 101 Fwy. and Ventura blvd., The condo offers 2 separate suites with spacious bedroom and large baths, 2 large walk-in closets, Master bath features a double sink, shower and tub, Laminate flooring throughout the unit, Beautiful large newer gourmet granite kitchen with top of the line appliances and tile backsplash, large dining room with a wet bar and wine cooler, Living room with fireplace leading to 2 separate balconies, The unit is very light and bright, Washer/dryer inside closet, the building offers gated/secured garage with space for 2 side by side parking, Pool and spa. A must see to appreciate!