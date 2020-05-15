5347 Mecca Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH OVER-SIZED MASTER SUITE IN THE HEART OF TARZANA! - Do not miss this South of the Boulevard beauty behind private gates. Open the front door and walk into a grand living room with natural stone flooring, fire place and granite-top wet bar. Two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs, each with their own en-suite baths. Large updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Huge family room opens up to the beautiful yard with gorgeous swimming pool and hot tub. Stunning wrought iron staircase with chandelier leads to the very spacious master with fire place, jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital and much more. This property is truly amazing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5661517)