5347 Mecca Ave.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5347 Mecca Ave.

5347 Mecca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5347 Mecca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH OVER-SIZED MASTER SUITE IN THE HEART OF TARZANA! - Do not miss this South of the Boulevard beauty behind private gates. Open the front door and walk into a grand living room with natural stone flooring, fire place and granite-top wet bar. Two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs, each with their own en-suite baths. Large updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Huge family room opens up to the beautiful yard with gorgeous swimming pool and hot tub. Stunning wrought iron staircase with chandelier leads to the very spacious master with fire place, jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital and much more. This property is truly amazing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5347 Mecca Ave. have any available units?
5347 Mecca Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5347 Mecca Ave. have?
Some of 5347 Mecca Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5347 Mecca Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5347 Mecca Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5347 Mecca Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5347 Mecca Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5347 Mecca Ave. offer parking?
No, 5347 Mecca Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5347 Mecca Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5347 Mecca Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5347 Mecca Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5347 Mecca Ave. has a pool.
Does 5347 Mecca Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5347 Mecca Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5347 Mecca Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5347 Mecca Ave. has units with dishwashers.
