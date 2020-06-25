All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

5343 Virginia Ave

5343 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5343 Virginia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a large charming and cozy, open concept, 1 bed 1 bath located near hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles and was freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this apartment gets lots of natural light due to its large windows and the complex features a common area for all tenants to use.

Apartment features:
*open concept*
*large 1 bed*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*
*bright tiles throughout apartment*
*lots of natural light*
*very spacious*
*spot lights*
*ac in unit*

building features:
*common area*
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
1 pvt parking spot!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4804912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5343 Virginia Ave have any available units?
5343 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5343 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 5343 Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5343 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5343 Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5343 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5343 Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5343 Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5343 Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 5343 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5343 Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5343 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 5343 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5343 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5343 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5343 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5343 Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
