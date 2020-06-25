5343 Virginia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a large charming and cozy, open concept, 1 bed 1 bath located near hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles and was freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this apartment gets lots of natural light due to its large windows and the complex features a common area for all tenants to use.



Apartment features:

*open concept*

*large 1 bed*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*

*bright tiles throughout apartment*

*lots of natural light*

*very spacious*

*spot lights*

*ac in unit*



building features:

*common area*

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

1 pvt parking spot!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



monthly rent $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4804912)