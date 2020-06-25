5343 Virginia Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a large charming and cozy, open concept, 1 bed 1 bath located near hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles and was freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this apartment gets lots of natural light due to its large windows and the complex features a common area for all tenants to use.
Apartment features:
*open concept*
*large 1 bed*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fan*
*bright tiles throughout apartment*
*lots of natural light*
*very spacious*
*spot lights*
*ac in unit*
building features:
*common area*
*wash and dryer on site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
1 pvt parking spot!!!
Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!
Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood
monthly rent $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4804912)