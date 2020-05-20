5341 Vantage Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a beautiful *partially newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime neighborhood of valley village (north hollywood)!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, warm colored kitchen cabinets, elegant counter-tops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.
Apartment features:
*open floor plan*
*large living room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchen-net*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*a/c in unit*
building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
Parking:
yes
this apartment is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,695.00, DEPOSIT $1,695.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4754443)