Los Angeles, CA
5341 Vantage Ave
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

5341 Vantage Ave

5341 N Vantage Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5341 N Vantage Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *partially newly renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime neighborhood of valley village (north hollywood)!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, warm colored kitchen cabinets, elegant counter-tops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*open floor plan*
*large living room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchen-net*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

this apartment is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,695.00, DEPOSIT $1,695.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4754443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Vantage Ave have any available units?
5341 Vantage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 Vantage Ave have?
Some of 5341 Vantage Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Vantage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Vantage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Vantage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 Vantage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5341 Vantage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Vantage Ave offers parking.
Does 5341 Vantage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5341 Vantage Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Vantage Ave have a pool?
No, 5341 Vantage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Vantage Ave have accessible units?
No, 5341 Vantage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Vantage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 Vantage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
