Los Angeles, CA
5336 Winnetka Avenue
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

5336 Winnetka Avenue

5336 Winnetka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5336 Winnetka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This custom contemporary open & bright modern estate is located in the south of the boulevard in woodland hills, Drive into the gated driveway on this 17,000 square foot lot, to find this ultra-clean open concept over 2,800 square foot completely renovated home with the perfect indoor/outdoor floor plan. This spacious 5 bedroom / 3 bath home includes a large pool, and a sprawling yard with more than 20 fruit trees, perfect for entertaining. The family and living room opens to the back yard for the indoor/outdoor experience. The family room is also open to the large custom entertainer’s kitchen with an oversized quartz counter-top island, large sink, Professional appliances including stainless steel Viking range, hood, DCS dishwasher, built-in refrigerator, no details were overlooked in this refined home. brand new flooring and fully renovated bathrooms including a smart standing shower (Must See). It also will be available for short-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 Winnetka Avenue have any available units?
5336 Winnetka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 Winnetka Avenue have?
Some of 5336 Winnetka Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 Winnetka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Winnetka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 Winnetka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5336 Winnetka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5336 Winnetka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5336 Winnetka Avenue offers parking.
Does 5336 Winnetka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 Winnetka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 Winnetka Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5336 Winnetka Avenue has a pool.
Does 5336 Winnetka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5336 Winnetka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 Winnetka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 Winnetka Avenue has units with dishwashers.
