5336 Winnetka Avenue

This custom contemporary open & bright modern estate is located in the south of the boulevard in woodland hills, Drive into the gated driveway on this 17,000 square foot lot, to find this ultra-clean open concept over 2,800 square foot completely renovated home with the perfect indoor/outdoor floor plan. This spacious 5 bedroom / 3 bath home includes a large pool, and a sprawling yard with more than 20 fruit trees, perfect for entertaining. The family and living room opens to the back yard for the indoor/outdoor experience. The family room is also open to the large custom entertainer’s kitchen with an oversized quartz counter-top island, large sink, Professional appliances including stainless steel Viking range, hood, DCS dishwasher, built-in refrigerator, no details were overlooked in this refined home. brand new flooring and fully renovated bathrooms including a smart standing shower (Must See). It also will be available for short-term lease.