Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

South of the Blvd with pool/spa - South of the blvd pool home! Wood floors throughout, large kitchen with Caesar Stone counters & tons cabinets. Formal Living room, dining area, Family room off the kitchen, Converted detached garage which can be used as a pool house or office, large pool and spa, plenty of off-street parking. Private deck off of master.



(RLNE5679482)