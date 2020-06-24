All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1

5334 N Cleon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5334 N Cleon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
This spacious two bedroom is on a beautiful street in North Hollywood near all the best dining in the area, including Idle Hour, Kahuna Tiki - as well as Toluca Lake and Universal City Walk! Conveniently located only a few blocks from 'North Hollywood' subway station on the red line and around the corner from Valley Village Park!

This spacious two bedroom one bath is in a quiet duplex. The property has both a front yard and backyard with a beautiful orange tree & persimmons.

The kitchen has the original vintage wood cabinetry and feels like home! Each bedroom is large and one has a large walk-in closet. Laundry onsite. Brand new A/C and heat. Brand new carpets and new vinyl wood flooring. Large storage closets

Sorry, we are a quiet community and do not allow pets.

Please text Melinda at 323-640-0344 to schedule a viewing.and come take a look today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4582757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
