5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

This spacious two bedroom is on a beautiful street in North Hollywood near all the best dining in the area, including Idle Hour, Kahuna Tiki - as well as Toluca Lake and Universal City Walk! Conveniently located only a few blocks from 'North Hollywood' subway station on the red line and around the corner from Valley Village Park!



This spacious two bedroom one bath is in a quiet duplex. The property has both a front yard and backyard with a beautiful orange tree & persimmons.



The kitchen has the original vintage wood cabinetry and feels like home! Each bedroom is large and one has a large walk-in closet. Laundry onsite. Brand new A/C and heat. Brand new carpets and new vinyl wood flooring. Large storage closets



Sorry, we are a quiet community and do not allow pets.



Please text Melinda at 323-640-0344 to schedule a viewing.and come take a look today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4582757)