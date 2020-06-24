5334 Cleon Ave Unit 1

Amenities
This spacious two bedroom is on a beautiful street in North Hollywood near all the best dining in the area, including Idle Hour, Kahuna Tiki - as well as Toluca Lake and Universal City Walk! Conveniently located only a few blocks from 'North Hollywood' subway station on the red line and around the corner from Valley Village Park!
This spacious two bedroom one bath is in a quiet duplex. The property has both a front yard and backyard with a beautiful orange tree & persimmons.
The kitchen has the original vintage wood cabinetry and feels like home! Each bedroom is large and one has a large walk-in closet. Laundry onsite. Brand new A/C and heat. Brand new carpets and new vinyl wood flooring. Large storage closets
Sorry, we are a quiet community and do not allow pets.
Please text Melinda at 323-640-0344 to schedule a viewing.and come take a look today!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4582757)