5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Limited offer! Move-in on or before August the 1st and take advantage $1000 off discount on the 1st-month rent.



NEW PRICE From $3200 down to $3000



Come and see for yourself this amiable 1-floor house on the quiet and peaceful Tarzana neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. 24/7 Safety with patrols they could even walk their dogs even if midnight.



This unfurnished house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This 1,044-square-foot house also comes with 3-car spaces street parking, unassigned.



The well-lit and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood and tile flooring; glass door; recessed/suspended lightings; and big casement/single-hung windows.



The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop; granite-topped island; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The spacious bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathroom, nice and tidy. Its furnished with a flush toilet, medicine cabinet, and shower.



There are central A/C and electric heating for climate control.



The house already has in-unit washer and dryer which are included in the rent.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking of any kind is not permitted in the house.



Its exterior has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system --- perfect for outdoor activities with the family and friends.



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, landscaping, and electricity. (Note: Water and gas are shared with existing neighboring in-law 50/50 percent. Landscaping is $100 flat rate).



Other awesome community features: the house is close to parks and business center. It is also near to public transportation.



Walk Score: 76

Bike Score: 83



5333 Rhea Avenue has a Walk Score of 76 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands or commuting can be accomplished on foot.



