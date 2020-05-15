All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana

5333 Rhea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5333 Rhea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Limited offer! Move-in on or before August the 1st and take advantage $1000 off discount on the 1st-month rent.

NEW PRICE From $3200 down to $3000

Come and see for yourself this amiable 1-floor house on the quiet and peaceful Tarzana neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. 24/7 Safety with patrols they could even walk their dogs even if midnight.

This unfurnished house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This 1,044-square-foot house also comes with 3-car spaces street parking, unassigned.

The well-lit and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood and tile flooring; glass door; recessed/suspended lightings; and big casement/single-hung windows.

The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop; granite-topped island; and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The spacious bedrooms are comfy spaces, conducive for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathroom, nice and tidy. Its furnished with a flush toilet, medicine cabinet, and shower.

There are central A/C and electric heating for climate control.

The house already has in-unit washer and dryer which are included in the rent.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking of any kind is not permitted in the house.

Its exterior has a fenced yard with a sprinkler system --- perfect for outdoor activities with the family and friends.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, landscaping, and electricity. (Note: Water and gas are shared with existing neighboring in-law 50/50 percent. Landscaping is $100 flat rate).

Other awesome community features: the house is close to parks and business center. It is also near to public transportation.

Walk Score: 76
Bike Score: 83

5333 Rhea Avenue has a Walk Score of 76 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands or commuting can be accomplished on foo

(RLNE4981798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana have any available units?
5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana have?
Some of 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana is pet friendly.
Does 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana offer parking?
No, 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana does not offer parking.
Does 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana have a pool?
No, 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana have accessible units?
No, 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Rhea Avenue Tarzana has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College