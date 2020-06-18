533 North Palos Verdes Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

For rent is this beautiful 3bd/2ba 1,300ft house in San Pedro. With a fresh renovation, including new kitchen, new floors, new paint in an already newer building, this unit will be the place you want to call home. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks. There are laundry hookups in the hallway; so no more trips to the Laundromat. This home has a two-car private garage with additional gated parking for another two cars and ample street parking for guests. This is the lower unit with easy access to the home and garage.