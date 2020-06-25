All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

5329 Wilkinson Ave

5329 Wilkinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5329 Wilkinson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 ValleyVillage plus additional guest house included - Property Id: 120098

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Over 1800 sq feet. Great family room opens to patio. Very secluded and private. Also includes guest house rented separately. However, we will include the guest house for an additional $500 and new tenant can manage. Current lease on Guest House is $1200/month. There is also a detached garage. The garage was once used as a recording studio and now works as an extra family or playroom. House includes washer and dryer, stove and fridge although appliances are not guaranteed by the lease. Available April 1. Short or Long Term lease is acceptable. First and one-month security. We pay the gardener but tenant is responsible for all other utilities.
Property Id 120098

(RLNE5509660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 Wilkinson Ave have any available units?
5329 Wilkinson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5329 Wilkinson Ave have?
Some of 5329 Wilkinson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 Wilkinson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5329 Wilkinson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 Wilkinson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5329 Wilkinson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5329 Wilkinson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5329 Wilkinson Ave offers parking.
Does 5329 Wilkinson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5329 Wilkinson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 Wilkinson Ave have a pool?
No, 5329 Wilkinson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5329 Wilkinson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5329 Wilkinson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 Wilkinson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5329 Wilkinson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
