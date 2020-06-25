5329 Wilkinson Ave

Amenities

Available 04/01/20 ValleyVillage plus additional guest house included - Property Id: 120098



Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Over 1800 sq feet. Great family room opens to patio. Very secluded and private. Also includes guest house rented separately. However, we will include the guest house for an additional $500 and new tenant can manage. Current lease on Guest House is $1200/month. There is also a detached garage. The garage was once used as a recording studio and now works as an extra family or playroom. House includes washer and dryer, stove and fridge although appliances are not guaranteed by the lease. Available April 1. Short or Long Term lease is acceptable. First and one-month security. We pay the gardener but tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

