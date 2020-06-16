5328 Goodland Avenue

Amenities
This Beauty Welcomes The Pickiest Of Guests! Lush Green Landscaping And Vibrant Red Roses Line The Pathway To This Stunning Newly Remodeled Gem. Located At The End Of A Cul-De-Sac In A Prestigious Sector Of Valley Village, This Beauty Features A Large Flat Lot- Almost TWICE The Size Of Many Of Its Neighbors. Inside, Feel The 2019 Vibe W/ High Grade Upgrades Throughout. Soft White & Grey Tones Accent This Home. From Wide Plank Wood Floors To Vibrant Recess Lights, Enjoy The Designer's Touch...New Windows, Fresh Paint, Brand New Kitchen & Baths-Featuring Quartz Counter Tops, New White Cabinetry, Sleek Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances+++, This Spacious Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan Has It All! Living Room, Dining Area, 4 Great Bedrooms, Master With En-Suite, Separate Laundry Room And Enclosed Patio. An Entertainer's Paradise, Multiple Sliding Door Lead To The Expansive Backyard Complete With A Swimming Pool, Large Grassy Area, Mature Trees Giving A Sense Of Privacy, Fantastic Sports Court Perfect For Basketball, Volleyball Or Both! Walking Distance To Shopping, Houses Of Worship, Coffee Shops & More... Don't Miss The Opportunity To Own This Gorgeous Remodel On A Rare Oversize Lot In The Heart Of Valley Village!