All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5328 Goodland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5328 Goodland Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

5328 Goodland Avenue

5328 Goodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5328 Goodland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
on-site laundry
pool
volleyball court
This Beauty Welcomes The Pickiest Of Guests! Lush Green Landscaping And Vibrant Red Roses Line The Pathway To This Stunning Newly Remodeled Gem. Located At The End Of A Cul-De-Sac In A Prestigious Sector Of Valley Village, This Beauty Features A Large Flat Lot- Almost TWICE The Size Of Many Of Its Neighbors. Inside, Feel The 2019 Vibe W/ High Grade Upgrades Throughout. Soft White & Grey Tones Accent This Home. From Wide Plank Wood Floors To Vibrant Recess Lights, Enjoy The Designer's Touch...New Windows, Fresh Paint, Brand New Kitchen & Baths-Featuring Quartz Counter Tops, New White Cabinetry, Sleek Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances+++, This Spacious Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan Has It All! Living Room, Dining Area, 4 Great Bedrooms, Master With En-Suite, Separate Laundry Room And Enclosed Patio. An Entertainer's Paradise, Multiple Sliding Door Lead To The Expansive Backyard Complete With A Swimming Pool, Large Grassy Area, Mature Trees Giving A Sense Of Privacy, Fantastic Sports Court Perfect For Basketball, Volleyball Or Both! Walking Distance To Shopping, Houses Of Worship, Coffee Shops & More... Don't Miss The Opportunity To Own This Gorgeous Remodel On A Rare Oversize Lot In The Heart Of Valley Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Goodland Avenue have any available units?
5328 Goodland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 Goodland Avenue have?
Some of 5328 Goodland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Goodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Goodland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Goodland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5328 Goodland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5328 Goodland Avenue offer parking?
No, 5328 Goodland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Goodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Goodland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Goodland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5328 Goodland Avenue has a pool.
Does 5328 Goodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5328 Goodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Goodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 Goodland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College