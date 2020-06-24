5326 Lennox Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, single story home for lease in Sherman Oaks! With a beautiful curb appeal, this story book home features gleaming hardwood floors, lots of windows and natural light through-out, central HVAC, large kitchen and much more. Cozy foyer entrance that leads to the living room with wall niches, cathedral vaulted ceilings and a well- decorative brick fireplace. Well-lit dining room adjacent to the kitchen with tile countertops, ample number of white wooden cabinetry, breakfast nook area and plenty of counter space. Spacious bedrooms with good size closets. 2 car detached garage, huge backyard perfect for outdoor seating! Conveniently located close to the freeways, Notre Dame High School, lots of restaurants and shops, including the Westfield Fashion Square! An opportunity like this won't last!