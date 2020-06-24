All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5326 Lennox Avenue

5326 Lennox Avenue
Location

5326 Lennox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, single story home for lease in Sherman Oaks! With a beautiful curb appeal, this story book home features gleaming hardwood floors, lots of windows and natural light through-out, central HVAC, large kitchen and much more. Cozy foyer entrance that leads to the living room with wall niches, cathedral vaulted ceilings and a well- decorative brick fireplace. Well-lit dining room adjacent to the kitchen with tile countertops, ample number of white wooden cabinetry, breakfast nook area and plenty of counter space. Spacious bedrooms with good size closets. 2 car detached garage, huge backyard perfect for outdoor seating! Conveniently located close to the freeways, Notre Dame High School, lots of restaurants and shops, including the Westfield Fashion Square! An opportunity like this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Lennox Avenue have any available units?
5326 Lennox Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 Lennox Avenue have?
Some of 5326 Lennox Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Lennox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Lennox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Lennox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5326 Lennox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5326 Lennox Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5326 Lennox Avenue offers parking.
Does 5326 Lennox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Lennox Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Lennox Avenue have a pool?
No, 5326 Lennox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Lennox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5326 Lennox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Lennox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 Lennox Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
