Los Angeles, CA
5325 Newcastle Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

5325 Newcastle Avenue

5325 Newcastle Avenue · (818) 674-9231
Location

5325 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
pool
pool table
lobby
Furnished gorgeous condo with Murphy bed and Block away from Ventura Boulevard in a magnificent resort-like complex just a short stroll from the Blvd. The entire complex was redone in 2005 and it's impressive! Flowing fountains greet you & your guests into a beautiful lobby! Vacations,schmacations...you never have to leave...it's all here! Amazing pool area,huge rec-room with full kitchen,awesome gym & game room w/pool table & foosball!Spectacular tropical landscape adds to the appeal!Inside your unit the excitement continues...beautiful brand new tile & laminate flooring! Murphy bed Custom kitchen w/newer appliances,light wood cabinetry & granite counters!Large hall closet!Cozy fireplace!Crown molding and a huge balcony w/storage closet!Low H.O.A. dues includes water,gas,refuse, 3-day per week on-site manager,full time maintenance crew & 16 camera security system. What are you waiting for!! This is simply to amazing to pass up... you'd better HURRY!
Call/text 818.674.9231 Trina thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5325 Newcastle Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 5325 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5325 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
No, 5325 Newcastle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Newcastle Avenue has a pool.
Does 5325 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5325 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
