5325 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters gym pool elevator pool table

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym game room pool pool table lobby

Furnished gorgeous condo with Murphy bed and Block away from Ventura Boulevard in a magnificent resort-like complex just a short stroll from the Blvd. The entire complex was redone in 2005 and it's impressive! Flowing fountains greet you & your guests into a beautiful lobby! Vacations,schmacations...you never have to leave...it's all here! Amazing pool area,huge rec-room with full kitchen,awesome gym & game room w/pool table & foosball!Spectacular tropical landscape adds to the appeal!Inside your unit the excitement continues...beautiful brand new tile & laminate flooring! Murphy bed Custom kitchen w/newer appliances,light wood cabinetry & granite counters!Large hall closet!Cozy fireplace!Crown molding and a huge balcony w/storage closet!Low H.O.A. dues includes water,gas,refuse, 3-day per week on-site manager,full time maintenance crew & 16 camera security system. What are you waiting for!! This is simply to amazing to pass up... you'd better HURRY!

Call/text 818.674.9231 Trina thank you!