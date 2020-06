Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy living in this gorgeous gated 3 bed/3 bath ranch home in the heart of Sherman Oaks. This lovely single level home has a stylish, chic feel, great light, and features an inviting, open family room, and beautiful hardwood floors. This peaceful home in a sought-after neighborhood is in the famed Kester school district. Wonderful family home! Available to lease on September 1.