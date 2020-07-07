All apartments in Los Angeles
5305 Bellingham Ave #301

5305 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
If you\'ve always dreamed of living in a penthouse, this spacious, top floor, 3 bedroom condo is your dream come true! With over 2200 square feet of living space, it is trulyValley Village at its finest! Bright windows and arched doorways create the perfect balance of comfort and elegance. The large entryway leads you to the open floor plan which also has dedicated space for living, dining and cooking! It?s truly an entertainers dream. To top it off, there are two breezy balconies perfect for succulents and Pinterest-worthy lounging! The kitchen showcases gorgeous stainless steel appliances, rich woodcabinetry and stunning granite countertops. Each of the threebedrooms features bright, natural light and are complete with plush carpeting. Get ready to wake up to sweet, cozy mornings! The master bedroom has its own private balcony and a gorgeous en suite with marble flooring and a large soaker tub. It is the definition of relaxation! The property has everything you could ever hope for including: Gated entry, washer/dryer hookups, Central A/C and heat, and two subterraneanparking spaces (tandem) ? I see you checking of your \'must have\' boxes! If comfort, luxury, and style are what you\'re after this is the place for you and it?s time to call this home your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 have any available units?
5305 Bellingham Ave #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 have?
Some of 5305 Bellingham Ave #301's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Bellingham Ave #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 offers parking.
Does 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 have a pool?
No, 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 have accessible units?
No, 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Bellingham Ave #301 has units with dishwashers.

