5305 Bellingham Ave #301

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

If you\'ve always dreamed of living in a penthouse, this spacious, top floor, 3 bedroom condo is your dream come true! With over 2200 square feet of living space, it is trulyValley Village at its finest! Bright windows and arched doorways create the perfect balance of comfort and elegance. The large entryway leads you to the open floor plan which also has dedicated space for living, dining and cooking! It?s truly an entertainers dream. To top it off, there are two breezy balconies perfect for succulents and Pinterest-worthy lounging! The kitchen showcases gorgeous stainless steel appliances, rich woodcabinetry and stunning granite countertops. Each of the threebedrooms features bright, natural light and are complete with plush carpeting. Get ready to wake up to sweet, cozy mornings! The master bedroom has its own private balcony and a gorgeous en suite with marble flooring and a large soaker tub. It is the definition of relaxation! The property has everything you could ever hope for including: Gated entry, washer/dryer hookups, Central A/C and heat, and two subterraneanparking spaces (tandem) ? I see you checking of your \'must have\' boxes! If comfort, luxury, and style are what you\'re after this is the place for you and it?s time to call this home your own!