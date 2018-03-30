All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5271 VILLAGE Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5271 VILLAGE Green
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5271 VILLAGE Green

5271 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5271 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Townhouse, 2 story end unit 2 Bedroom Centrally located Commuter Friendly close to the LaBrea and La Cienega Metrolink stations for easy access. Lrg Master bdrm, Second bdrm both upstairs, Large closets, lots of storage space, Lrg full bathroom separate bath and shower, Hardwood floors, Charming kitchen Granite countertops, private indoor washer & dryer, Dishwasher, garbage disposal, Central heat, Ceiling fans, Lrg enclosed patio, 1 enclosed garage with remote control entry (close by) The Village Green is a hidden oasis in the heart of Los Angeles on 67 acres of landscaped greenery. National Historical Landmark property beautiful gardens, lush green lawns, expansive walkways, rare trees & birds with a private putting green. 24-hour patrol officers, park-like living community also known for various Village Green resident events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5271 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5271 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5271 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5271 VILLAGE Green's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5271 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5271 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
No, 5271 VILLAGE Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5271 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5271 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5271 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5271 VILLAGE Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5271 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5271 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5271 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5271 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5271 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College