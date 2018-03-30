5271 VILLAGE Green

Amenities

Townhouse, 2 story end unit 2 Bedroom Centrally located Commuter Friendly close to the LaBrea and La Cienega Metrolink stations for easy access. Lrg Master bdrm, Second bdrm both upstairs, Large closets, lots of storage space, Lrg full bathroom separate bath and shower, Hardwood floors, Charming kitchen Granite countertops, private indoor washer & dryer, Dishwasher, garbage disposal, Central heat, Ceiling fans, Lrg enclosed patio, 1 enclosed garage with remote control entry (close by) The Village Green is a hidden oasis in the heart of Los Angeles on 67 acres of landscaped greenery. National Historical Landmark property beautiful gardens, lush green lawns, expansive walkways, rare trees & birds with a private putting green. 24-hour patrol officers, park-like living community also known for various Village Green resident events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours