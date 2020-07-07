All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

527 N Coronado St

527 Coronado Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the Unit:
-Brand New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Freshly Painted
-Fully Remodeled Kitchen with High End Finishes
-Brand New Stainless Steel Stove, Fridge & Microwave
-Private Outdoor backyard with almost 1000 sqft. of lush green grass (Please note the outdoor area is still undergoing work and therefore there are no photos listed)
-Bright Natural Light Throughout
-One Parking Spot
-Laundry On Site

About the Building/Location:
-Private Living Environment
-Centrally Located
-Great Friendly Neighbors

(RLNE3966921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 N Coronado St have any available units?
527 N Coronado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 N Coronado St have?
Some of 527 N Coronado St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 N Coronado St currently offering any rent specials?
527 N Coronado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 N Coronado St pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 N Coronado St is pet friendly.
Does 527 N Coronado St offer parking?
Yes, 527 N Coronado St offers parking.
Does 527 N Coronado St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 N Coronado St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 N Coronado St have a pool?
No, 527 N Coronado St does not have a pool.
Does 527 N Coronado St have accessible units?
No, 527 N Coronado St does not have accessible units.
Does 527 N Coronado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 N Coronado St does not have units with dishwashers.

