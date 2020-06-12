5263 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous complex with park like grounds, gated, pool, spa, recreation room, and guest parking. Pet friendly (dog/cat), beautiful, upgraded, and spacious townhouse with an open floor plan, lots of storage space, central A/C, full copper plumbing, huge Italian kitchen with granite counters, formal living room with fireplace, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and large sliding patio doors leading to a huge enclosed private patio with upgraded flooring. With 1,768 sq. ft. of living space, all 3 bedrooms are generous in size and located upstairs. Master suite features his and hers walk-in closets, bathroom, and balcony. Enjoy direct access to the unit with attached 2 car garage with private washer and dryer. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants. 12-month minimum lease required, long-term lease preferred.