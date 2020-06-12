All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:18 PM

5263 Newcastle Avenue

5263 Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5263 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous complex with park like grounds, gated, pool, spa, recreation room, and guest parking. Pet friendly (dog/cat), beautiful, upgraded, and spacious townhouse with an open floor plan, lots of storage space, central A/C, full copper plumbing, huge Italian kitchen with granite counters, formal living room with fireplace, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and large sliding patio doors leading to a huge enclosed private patio with upgraded flooring. With 1,768 sq. ft. of living space, all 3 bedrooms are generous in size and located upstairs. Master suite features his and hers walk-in closets, bathroom, and balcony. Enjoy direct access to the unit with attached 2 car garage with private washer and dryer. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants. 12-month minimum lease required, long-term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5263 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5263 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5263 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 5263 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5263 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5263 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5263 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5263 Newcastle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5263 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5263 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 5263 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5263 Newcastle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5263 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5263 Newcastle Avenue has a pool.
Does 5263 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5263 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5263 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5263 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
